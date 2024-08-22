Here's Where Former Seattle Mariners Manager Scott Servais Stands in Team History
The Seattle Mariners made the decision on Thursday to part ways with nine-year manager Scott Servais, per a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The decision was made after a historic collapse that saw the Mariners fall from 10 games up in the American League West on June 19 to five games behind the Houston Astros going into Thursday. Seattle was 44-31 on June 19. It was 64-64 at the time of Servais' firing.
The Mariners' 20-33 record over that stretch is the second worst in the league behind the Chicago White Sox.
Despite the team's collapse on Servais' watch this season — he still has one of the best managerial records in organization history.
Servais had a total win-loss record of 680-642 during his nine years as manager. That's the second most wins and the second best win percentage (.514) in team history.
Lou Piniella is first in Seattle history in wins (840-711) and win percentage (.541).
Piniella and Servais managed all postseason teams in Mariners history. Piniella oversaw the 1995, 1997, 2000 and 2001 playoff teams and Servais managed the 2022 team that broke the organization's 21-year postseason drought.
Former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson, who played on all four postseason teams that Piniella managed, will take over for Servais on an interim capacity for the remaining 34 games of the 2024 season.
Servais inherited a team that hadn't made the postseason in over a decade and helped oversee a rebuild that saw the rise of franchise star Julio Rodriguez, catcher Cal Raleigh and a starting pitching rotation that's arguably the best in all of baseball right now.
Servais' time in Seattle came to an unceremonious and unfortunate end — but his overall impact has been a positive one.
