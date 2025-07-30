Inside The Mariners

How Has Seattle Mariners' Dan Wilson Evolved as a Manager in First Full Year?

We caught up with Mariners Insider Shannon Drayer on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast to get that answer.

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson speaks before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 22.
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 57-51 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.

If the M's are going to get to the finish line, they are going to need increased performance from some members of the starting rotation, including George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, and they are also going to need upgrades in the bullpen via the trade market.

Furthermore, manager Dan Wilson, in his first full year as skipper, will need to press the right buttons, something he's been working on as the year has progressed. Over the last few weeks, Wilson's managerial style has evolved, and we recently caught up with Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 to discuss his evolution:

​Probably ​in ​the ​last ​few ​weeks, ​we're ​seeing ​him ​manage ​things ​differently ​in ​that ​we're ​not ​seeing ​as ​many ​automatic ​substitutions ​left, ​right, ​left, ​right, ​that ​we ​used ​to. ​We're ​not ​seeing ​as ​much ​bench ​play ​as ​we ​used ​to. ​I ​mean, ​Dylan ​Moore, ​obviously, ​is ​in ​a ​horrific ​struggle ​right ​now, ​but, ​early ​on ​in ​the ​season, ​and ​not ​even ​early ​on - midseason -- ​it ​was ​still ​almost ​automatically ​going ​to ​that ​player ​ ​or ​a ​player who ​might ​be ​a ​similar ​struggle ​in ​that ​situation, ​and ​he's ​not ​doing ​that. I ​think ​the ​runway ​has ​been ​given ​to ​a ​lot ​of ​players, ​and ​now ​we're ​seeing ​if ​it's ​a ​tough ​starter, you'll ​see ​more ​of ​the ​veterans ​in ​there. ​You'll ​see ​more ​of ​Solano. ​Now, ​it ​doesn't ​matter ​what ​he ​might ​be ​hitting ​at ​the ​time, ​but ​he's ​faced ​this ​pitcher ​before, he's ​seen ​him, ​and ​he's ​not ​going ​to ​do ​anything ​unpredictable ​at ​the ​plate, ​and ​I ​think ​he's ​leaning ​on ​that ​more ​in ​the ​last ​few ​weeks.

You can listen to the full interview with Drayer in the podcast player below:

The Mariners will play the Athletics on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. PT. Jeffrey Springs (ATH) pitches against Bryan Woo (SEA).

