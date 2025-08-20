Inside The Mariners

How Seattle Mariners Coach Helped Dominic Canzone Excel at Plate in 2025

Canzone has been excellent at the plate since being recalled on June 9, becoming essentially an every day player.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (8) celebrates with first baseman Donovan Solano (39) after defeating the Chicago White Sox with a walk off single at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 7.
Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (8) celebrates with first baseman Donovan Solano (39) after defeating the Chicago White Sox with a walk off single at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 7. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Since being recalled to the Seattle Mariners on June 9, Dominic Canzone has become a huge part of the M's offensive attack.

He's now hitting .289 for the season with seven home runs and 20 RBIs. He also has a .348 on-base percentage, and because of his ability to hit left-handed pitching, he's found himself in a mostly-everyday role in right field.

Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (8) is interviewed after defeating the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on A
Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (8) is interviewed after defeating the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 7. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

These numbers are big improvements from past seasons, where Canzone's highest average was .220 in a 59-game sample in 2023.

Recently, the Mariners broadcast team credited Tacoma Rainiers hitting coach Shawn O'Malley for his work with Canzone at the Triple-A level this season, so we brought O'Malley on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast to ask about the work behind the scenes:

The ​way ​I ​work ​too, ​is ​like, ​I'm ​not ​just ​going ​to ​tell ​you ​what ​to ​do. ​Like, ​this ​is a ​'we' ​thing. ​So ​a ​lot ​of ​it ​was ​looking ​at ​his ​old ​swing, ​finding ​out, ​like, ​'hey, ​what ​do ​you ​want ​to ​do?' This ​is ​your ​career. ​How ​can ​I ​help ​you ​moving ​forward?' ​So ​a ​lot ​of ​it ​was ​just ​walking ​back ​to ​things ​that ​he's ​learned ​in ​the ​last ​few ​years, ​but ​also ​going ​back ​to ​what ​got ​him ​there ​in ​the ​first ​place. ​So, ​that ​was ​a ​lot ​of ​it. ​And ​a ​lot ​of ​it ​was ​just ​me ​helping ​steer ​while ​Dom ​figured ​out ​what ​he ​needed ​to ​do ​and ​how ​he ​wanted ​to ​do ​it. ​And ​I ​was ​just just ​there ​to ​help ​guide ​him.

O'Malley was a three-year player in the big leagues, playing with the Mariners from 2014-2016. In addition to discussion about Canzone, he also talked about offensive improvements for Ben Williamson, and what makes Harry Ford a special prospect.

You can listen to the full interview in the podcast player below:

