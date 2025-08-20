How Seattle Mariners Coach Helped Dominic Canzone Excel at Plate in 2025
Since being recalled to the Seattle Mariners on June 9, Dominic Canzone has become a huge part of the M's offensive attack.
He's now hitting .289 for the season with seven home runs and 20 RBIs. He also has a .348 on-base percentage, and because of his ability to hit left-handed pitching, he's found himself in a mostly-everyday role in right field.
These numbers are big improvements from past seasons, where Canzone's highest average was .220 in a 59-game sample in 2023.
Recently, the Mariners broadcast team credited Tacoma Rainiers hitting coach Shawn O'Malley for his work with Canzone at the Triple-A level this season, so we brought O'Malley on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast to ask about the work behind the scenes:
The way I work too, is like, I'm not just going to tell you what to do. Like, this is a 'we' thing. So a lot of it was looking at his old swing, finding out, like, 'hey, what do you want to do?' This is your career. How can I help you moving forward?' So a lot of it was just walking back to things that he's learned in the last few years, but also going back to what got him there in the first place. So, that was a lot of it. And a lot of it was just me helping steer while Dom figured out what he needed to do and how he wanted to do it. And I was just just there to help guide him.
O'Malley was a three-year player in the big leagues, playing with the Mariners from 2014-2016. In addition to discussion about Canzone, he also talked about offensive improvements for Ben Williamson, and what makes Harry Ford a special prospect.
You can listen to the full interview in the podcast player below:
