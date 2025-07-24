How the Seattle Mariners' Remaining Schedule Compares to Playoff Competitors
After splitting a six-game homestand at 3-3, the Seattle Mariners enter play on Thursday at 54-48 through 102 games. With a 60-game sprint remaining, Seattle is in a tie for the second and third wild card spots in the American League.
Here's a look at where things stand right now. The M's haven't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season.
Team
Record
GB
New York Yankees
56-46
-- WC 1
Seattle Mariners
54-48
-- WC2/WC3
Boston Red Sox
55-49
--WC2/WC3
Tampa Bay Rays
53-50
1.5 GB
Cleveland Guardians
51-50
2.5 GB
With 60 games to play, the Mariners are in a good position, and they have the ability to strengthen that position even further based on their remaining schedule.
According to Tankathon, the Mariners have the 27th-hardest schedule remaining (fourth-easiest). The Rays have the eighth-hardest, the Red Sox the 12th and the Yankees the 19th. Unfortunately, Seattle is already six games back in the division, and that gets even tougher to overcome considering the Astros have the easiest remaining schedule in the league.
As you can see above, the Mariners have tough matchups left with the Astros, Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, Padres and Rays, but they also have series' with the Rockies, White Sox, A's, Braves, Orioles and Angels. Some of those teams could become even weaker depending on what they trade away at the looming deadline (July 31).
The Mariners will kick off a crucial stretch on Thursday night when they visit the Angels for the first of four games at Angel Stadium. Former M's pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will be on the mound for the Halos while rookie Logan Evans goes for Seattle.
Kikuchi made the All-Star Game this season. Evans is 3-3 with a 3.81.
