Important Dates And Times For Seattle Mariners Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners haven't made the offseason moves that many fans would have hoped.
The Mariners have pressing needs at first base, second base and third base. And as the morning of Jan. 12, the team is yet to address any of those roster holes.
But the baseball calendar continues rolling and Seattle's full Spring Training schedule is now known.
Here's some important dates to remember for the Mariners upcoming spring slate:
Feb. 12: Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
Feb. 17: Position players report to Spring Training.
Feb. 18: Full squad workout.
Feb. 21: Spring Training opener against San Diego Padres 12:10 p.m. PT, Peoria, Aroz.
Feb. 27: First split-squad doubleheader: at Texas Rangers, 1:05 p.m. PT, Surprise, Ariz.; home vs. San Francisco Giants, 12:10 p.m. PT, Peoria, Ariz.
March 24: Spring Training finale at San Diego Padres, 12:10 p.m. PT, Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners will have a lot of storylines to follow while Spring Training gets underway.
If Seattle does make additions by the time position players report, a lot of the attention will be focused on how they will look with the team.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said in the offseason that, to help franchise star Julio Rodriguez avoid another slow start, the team might give him more plate appearances than they have in past springs.
There's also several prospects and starting competitions to watch. Prospects Cole Young and Ben Williamson are expected to get a look in Spring Training and barring a trade or free agent signing, Ryan Bliss will likely see significant more playing time than he did in 2024.
It's also been reported that left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia could have a shot at making it to the major leagues as a reliever. And given the injuries and inconsistencies the bullpen faced in 2024, especially on the front-end, Garcia could very well be featured in that group in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MAKE POST CELEBRATING BIRTHDAY OF BENCH COACH: The former major league manager, third base coach and current bench coach celebrated his 56th birthday on Jan. 11. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CELEBRATE JP CRAWFORD'S 30TH BIRTHDAY: The Seattle Mariners made a post for the 30th birthday of their longtime starting shortstop on X. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN STARTING PITCHER DYLAN FILE TO MINOR LEAGUE DEAL: The Seattle Mariners helped bolster their minor league starting rotation by signing a former Milwaukee Brewers prospect to a minor league contract. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.