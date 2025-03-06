Infielder Leo Rivas Returns to Seattle Mariners in Final Push For Roster Spot
The Seattle Mariners roster could take a couple unexpected turns before opening day against the Athletics on March 27.
When spring training began, the only positions in question were second base and designated hitter. The assumption was that the designated hitter role would be occupied by a rotation of players including Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger and Donovan Solano. Dylan Moore was penciled in as the starter at second with Ryan Bliss, Leo Rivas and Cole Young all having opportunities to compete.
Two weeks into games, Moore has struggled, Bliss has stepped up and Rivas has missed the majority of games with a left ankle injury.
If the stats are any indication, Bliss would be the starting second baseman, Moore would remain Seattle's go-to utility player and Rivas would begin the season with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
But Rivas still has an opportunity to make the big league roster.
The Mariners will play two respective games against the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. PT. And Rivas will start at shortstop against the Angels.
Rivas made his major league debut last season after spending nine years in the minors. He filled in for starting shortstop J.P. Crawford after the latter went down with a fractured right pinky. Rivas played 43 games and hit .233 with a double, triple, three steals and eight RBIs. When Crawford returned to the lineup, Seattle kept Rivas on the roster.
Rivas proved his worth to the team while playing in Crawford's stead. But due to his injury, Bliss' performance and Moore's Gold Glove-winning defense, Rivas is now on the roster bubble. But he will have just under three weeks to retake a spot on the 26-man roster.
