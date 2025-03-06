Julio Rodriguez Hits Two Home Runs For Seattle Mariners Against Kansas City Royals
The Seattle Mariners had the closest thing to a major league order in all of spring training against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Not including projected starting third baseman Jorge Polanco, who sat after making his debut two days before, the Mariners had a lineup, in order, of: Victor Robles (right field), Julio Rodriguez (center field), Cal Raleigh (catcher), Randy Arozarena (designated hitter), Luke Raley (left field), Donovan Solano (third base), Rowdy Tellez (first base), J.P. Crawford (shortstop) and Ryan Bliss (second base). Bryce Miller started at pitcher.
Seattle lost to Kansas City 9-6, but Rodriguez shined.
Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss. Both his RBIs came via a pair of solo home runs. According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Rodriguez's respective home runs were registered at exit velocities of 108 and 107 mph, respectively.
The game wasn't televised, but MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos on "X"), posted video of Rodriguez's first home run.
The two homers were Rodriguez's first of spring training. Including the loss against the Royals, Rodriguez is hitting .250 (4-for-16) with two runs and five RBIs to go with his pair of home runs in Cactus League competition.
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto spoke earlier in the offseason about possibly giving Rodriguez more at-bats in spring training to help avoid another slow start, which has become an unfortunate staple for the two-time All-Star in his three major league seasons.
Seattle's offense struggled for most of the year in 2024. Rodriguez had a down season by his standards, as well.
But if Wednesday's game is any indication, Rodriguez could be on track to avoiding another slow start.
