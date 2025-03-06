Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller Gets Real on Team's Offseason, Goals
The Seattle Mariners offseason approach has been criticized by media and fans throughout the last several months. And a former player recently joined the list of people who've spoken against the Mariners cost-effective strategies.
Justin Turner, who played for the M's at the end of 2024, spoke candidly about his thoughts on the organization's recent offseason in a column written by Bob Nightengale for USA Today.
Turner was critical of the Mariners not signing high-tier offensive players to support the starting rotation. But among his criticism, he made sure to compliment the current roster and the team's manager, Dan Wilson.
Several other players had quotes in Nightengale's column. And Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller was among those talking about the organization's approach.
“It’s hard, because it’s not our money," Miller said. “We could say, 'Go get everybody.’ Obviously, there were a lot of guys who were free agents this year who were impact guys, so no one would ever turn down an impact guy for the offense. ... But at the end of the day, the guys who are in the locker room, that’s who were going with, that’s who we’re riding with. We believe in who we have."
Gold Glove or All-Star caliber players such as Christian Walker, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman were all available.
Miller took a massive step forward in 2024 and was arguably the team's best pitcher in the second half of the season. He finished with a 2.94 ERA and struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings pitched across 31 starts.
