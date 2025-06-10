Injured Seattle Mariners Reconnect with Team in Arizona For Series with D-backs
Injured Seattle Mariners players Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles have reconnected with the M's in Arizona as they take on the Diamondbacks this week at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks home in Phoenix is near the M's spring training complex in Peoria, where the players are rehabbing.
Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 had the information on social media:
Ryan Bliss just walked into the clubhouse, lots of hugs.
And then…HEY EVERYBODY!!!!It got loud. Victor Robles is here too. The Az crew has checked in.
Bliss, 25, earned the job as the Mariners' starting second baseman in spring training, but he unfortunately tore his left bicep early in April and is out for the season. He hit .200 with one homer, three RBIs and two stolen bases. He had just 35 at-bats. Given the emergence of Cole Young and that Young is slated to be the team's starter in 2026, it's unclear what role Bliss could have moving forward.
Robles, 28, is out with a fracture in his left shoulder. He injured the shoulder early in April making a ridiculous catch against the San Francisco Giants. He's not expected back until mid-August at least, but we may not see him until September.
Acquired off the scrap heap last season, Robles became a huge success story in Seattle. He hit .328 in 77 games, stealing 30 bases and setting a tone at the top of the order. He was hitting .273 in 44 at-bats this season. He had three RBIs and three stolen bases.
The Mariners will play the Diamondbacks again on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. They lost on Monday night, 8-4, thanks to a walk-off grand slam from Josh Naylor in the 11th inning.
