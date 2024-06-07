Interesting Rays' Slugger Gets DFA'd But Mariners Don't Seem Like a Landing Spot
Let's just set this note aside: Whenever a first base type or a designated hitter type becomes available, the Seattle Mariners are going to be a tough fit.
Here's why we are saying this... today:
The Tampa Bay Rays announced that they have designated slugger Harold Ramirez for assignment. Ramirez is certainly an interesting player, as he hit 12 homers and drove in 68 a year ago. He also posted a .353 on-base percentage and comes with some positional versatility, able to play first base, DH or the outfield.
He has qualities that will absolutely make him appealing to teams while he's in this DFA situation, but it's really hard to see the Mariners being one of those teams.
First off, the Mariners already have a glut of players that fit this profile type. They have Ty France at first base. Luke Raley can play there. They have Mitch Garver at designated hitter with Raley and Mitch Haniger who can play there. They have Dylan Moore and Victor Robles who can serve as right-handed outfield bats. While Ramirez, and Mike Ford before him possess interesting skillsets that the M's might value, it just seems too hard to shoe horn them, or someone like them, onto the roster.
Furthermore, the M's have been linked to both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso on the trade market recently. Those first baseman also present roster issues for the M's, but they come with signficantly more upside that Ramirez does, so it just might be worth it to make it work in that case.
Ramirez is hitting .268 this season with one homer and 33 RBI. He's 29 years old.
