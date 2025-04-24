J.P. Crawford Puts Out Great Message on Social Media About Seattle Mariners Rookie
The Seattle Mariners have gotten great contributions from third baseman Ben Williamson since he was called up to the big leagues on April 13. Thought of as a glove-first infielder, Williamson has more than held his own at the plate.
The following came from Mariners PR prior to Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
third baseman Ben Williamson went 3-for-5 with an RBI last night (Wednesday), his first career 3-hit game...in 8 games to begin his Major League career, the 24-year-old is batting .310 (9x29) with 7 runs, 1 double, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 2 walks, getting on base at a .355 clip, slugging .448 with an .803 OPS...Williamson has also played a steady third base, recording 11 assists and 1 putout in 12 total chances.
Williamson, the No. 13 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline, is also drawing rave reviews from his teammates.
Check out the post from M's shortstop and leader J.P. Crawford on social media on Wednesday night, in which he called Williamson a "gamer."
After losing Ryan Bliss to the 60-day injured list earlier this month, things could have gone sideways for the M's in the infield department, but Williamson has helped solidify things in a big way.
The Mariners will return back to Seattle on Friday to kick off a five-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.
They'll take on the Marlins on Friday night with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Mariners will face starting pitcher Cal Quantrill in the opener.
