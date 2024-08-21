Jerry Dipoto Gives Honest Answer on the Future of Seattle Mariners Manger Scott Servais
The last two months have represented a nadir for the Seattle Mariners. The M's, who once led the American League West by 10.0 games in June, are now 5.0 games back in the division entering play on Wednesday.
It's been a failure from top-to-bottom for the most part, with the exception being the Mariners great starting pitching. Ownership hasn't necessarily given the team the financial resources needed to compete at the highest level, while President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has had some misses on the player acquisition front. Furthermore, complaints have been raised about manager Scott Servais from M's fans and the players themselves have cratered, especially offensively.
In a wide-ranging interview with 'The Athletic,' Dipoto was asked about the future of Servais and if the M's could look to make a change in the dugout. Servais has been there nine years now and has made the playoffs just one time (with this year looking like a miss as well).
“It definitely has to be a consideration for us, to talk through everything. That’s just reality,” Dipoto said. “We’ve underperformed and there is some discussion for each of us to have about the part we have played in coming up as short as we have to this point.
Dipoto certainly didn't say he was going to fire Servais, but he also didn't give him a ringing endorsement, either, and the last six weeks of the season could have huge bearing on what happens in the offseason.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night as they look to avoid getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. PT.
