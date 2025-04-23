Jomboy, Internet Sleuth, Thinks Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Was Stealing Signs vs. Blue Jays
Remember on Saturday, when Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios got mad at Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for supposedly relaying signs at second base?
You can see the whole interaction and story here, but Raleigh said after the game that he didn't do it.
Well, the famed internet sleuth "Jomboy," thinks that Raleigh was relaying something, and he put out one of his famed breakdowns on the situation on Wednesday.
You can watch it below:
Now, since there is a PitchCom, it's highly unlikely that Raleigh was actually stealing signs, but he could gotten location from catcher Alejandro Kirk or seen a "tell" from Berrios about what he was throwing.
Regardless of whether or not Raleigh had something, it doesn't really matter: Stealing signs from the field of play is not illegal. It's up to the pitcher and catcher to come up with a system that can't be hacked. Raleigh, as a catcher, knows this better than anyone.
If Raleigh was relaying things, it didn't really work, seeing as Rowdy Tellez struck out and Dylan Moore popped out once Raleigh got to second base.
The Mariners will enter play on Wednesday at 12-11 overall and in second place in the American League West. They'll take on the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. PT in game two of the series. Boston won 8-3 on Tuesday.
Right-hander Emerson Hancock will take the mound for Seattle while lefty Sean Newcomb pitches for Boston. Hancock is 0-1 with a 12.71 ERA.
