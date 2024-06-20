Graphic Shows Just How Bad Umpiring Was in Wednesday's Mariners Game
The Seattle Mariners were beaten by the Cleveland Guardians 8-0 on Wednesday night. The M's were constantly frustrated all night by the pitching of Tanner Bibee - and the umpiring of Doug Eddings behind the plate.
Eddings appeared to miss several calls behind the plate - especially up in the zone - and eventually ejected J.P. Crawford for arguing in the fifth inning.
The usual "Umpire Scorecards" account on "X" gave Eddings a better grade than most fans anticipated but this account reflects what many of us saw on Wednesday night.
Per @Umpstrikezone
According to this graphic, Eddings missed 14 calls for the game, with 10 of them going against the Mariners. He appears to have called 11 pitches that should have been balls strikes, and three pitches that should have been strikes balls.
The M's have no choice but to turn the page, but this graphic should at least give them justification in how they were feeling after the game. It's the second straight game that an M's player was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, as Luke Raley was ejected on Tuesday night for the same thing.
Seattle is taking on the Guardians again on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field. Seattle enters play at 44-32 on the season and leads the American League West. Cleveland is the leader currently in the American League Central and both teams last made the playoffs in 2022.
Luis Castillo takes the ball on the mound for Seattle against left-hander Logan Allen. The Mariners lineup can be found here.
