Mariners Suffer Key Injury Down on the Farm, Here's What We Know
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Cleveland Guardians 8-0 on Wednesday night, but they also suffered a potentially big loss down on the farm.
Right-hander Emerson Hancock left his start for Triple-A Tacoma early on Wednesday after feeling discomfort.
You can see the video here from @MiLBMariners, with a comment from Rainiers' broadcaster Mike Curto:
He kind of reached for his back and then called for the trainer. This was a 92 mph fastball.
That's bad news for the Mariners because Hancock has played a big role this season at the major league level. He's gone 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA, making eight starts. The former top prospect started the year in the rotation with Bryan Woo in the injured list and filled in admirably. He also started last week when Woo was out with arm discomfort, so he's very clearly the "next man up" for the M's should they suffer an injury.
Furthermore, the team is in a constant state of the unknown with Woo. It seems highly unlikely that Woo can just power through the rest of the season with no problems and no extra rest, so Hancock figures to be a guy who will play a big role in helping the M's get to the finish line this year. We don't know yet how serious this discomfort is, but if it's serious, then this could change the way that the M's approach the trade deadline and the rest of the year as a whole.
If you're looking for a glass half-full thought on Hancock, at least this discomfort is not related to his arm. He has been hampered by arm problems himself throughout his career and spent a lot of time on the injured list in 2023 with arm issues. While back issues are nothing to sneeze at, at least this isn't the continuation of those problems.
We'll have more when more is released.
