Seattle Mariners Manager Addresses Jorge Polanco's Progress in Return From Surgery
PEORIA, Ariz. - Speaking in front of reporters on Sunday morning at the Peoria Sports Complex, Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson addressed the progression of M's infielder Jorge Polanco as he comes back from offseason surgery on his left knee.
We've seen Polanco taking swings in the cage and we've seen him doing rehab work with the training staff, but we haven't seen him in the first two Cactus League games.
Despite that, Wilson said that Polanco has had no setbacks and continues to be on schedule. They hope to get him into games as soon as they can.
The following clip addresses Polanco's recovery and what he needs to get comfortable in a new position (third base).
Yeah, it continues to get a lot stronger. I think his progression is going pretty well from all the reports we're getting. He feels great. It's just a matter of getting to the point where he's getting the enough of the action in practice to get him in games and so, there haven't been any setbacks at this point. So continuing to keep him on schedule and hoping to get him in game just as soon as possible..."
If the Mariners are going to overcome the 85-77 season from a year ago, they'll need a solid year from Polanco, who hit 33 homers back in 2021 for Minnesota. He figures to pair with Julio Rodriguez, Luke Raley, Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena as power options for the lineup.
He hit just .213 last season for the M's with 16 homers and 45 RBI. Everyone is hoping the offseason surgery leads to better results.
