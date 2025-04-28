Jorge Polanco of Seattle Mariners Leads Baseball in Special Category, Even Ahead of Aaron Judge
When the Seattle Mariners traded for Jorge Polanco before the 2024 season, they thought they were getting an All-Star caliber player that could be the answer to their longstanding issues at second base. It didn't go that way, as Polanco slumped to a .213 average with 16 homers and 45 RBIs.
The Mariners declined his $12.5 million team option in the offseason, making him a free agent. He needed knee surgery in the offseason as well, bringing up questions about his health and durability.
Fast forward a few months, and bringing Polanco back looks like one of the best deals of the entire offseason. Signed to a modest $7.75 million deal, Polanco is hitting .377 with seven homers and 20 RBIs. He hit three homers in the team's most recent series win against the Miami Marlins.
He's been so good, that he leads baseball in slugging percentage entering play on Monday.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
MLB slugging leaders (min. 75 PA):
Jorge Polanco, .739
Aaron Judge, .717
Wyatt Langford, .688
Corbin Carroll, .667
Pete Alonso, .646
Considering Judge is the reigning American League MVP, that's quite the accomplishment for Polanco, who has done all his damage in just 20 games. He's missed time for paternity leave, knee maintenance and oblique discomfort.
A 12-year veteran, Polanco is a career .265 hitter.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. Seattle is 16-12 overall.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710, stops by. CLICK HERE:
NOT OUT OF THE WOODS: The initial news on Logan Gilbert's elbow sounds good, but we have heard this before with a poor end result. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.