J.P. Crawford Set to Pass Alex Rodriguez in Illustrious Seattle Mariners History This Week
Thanks to some nice detective work from Seattle Mariners' broadcaster Gary Hill Jr., we know that Seattle Mariners' shortstop J.P. Crawford is on the verge of some unique franchise history this week.
J.P. Crawford will make his 780th start at SS for the Mariners today (Most in team history)
In New York he will pass Álex Rodríguez for most games at SS in M's history
Congrats to J.P. He's been a wonderful success story for the Mariners
First and foremost, let's get some of the logistics out of the way. Rodriguez was with the Mariners from 1994-2000. He appeared in 786 games at shortstop for the Mariners, starting 777 of them.
As for Crawford, he's started the 780 games that Hill references, and he's appeared in 785 games, entering play on Tuesday. With the M's since 2019, Crawford would have already passed A-Rod if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. That season was cut short to 60 games, costing Crawford many opportunities to rack up games played. He played in 53 games that year.
Crawford was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2019 season, one of the biggest moves in the M's "re-imagining" of the roster that offseason. He came over in the deal that sent All-Star Jean Segura to Philly.
Crawford won the Gold Glove at shortstop in that 2020 season and has established himself as one of the faces of the Mariners, alongside Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh. He helped the team break the drought in 2022 and advance to the American League Division Series.
He's hitting .284 this season with six home runs and 31 RBIs.
The Mariners will play the Yankees on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. PT.
