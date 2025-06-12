Julio Rodriguez Delivers Heartfelt Instagram Instagram Message to Carlos Santana
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians routed the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Guardians' veteran Carlos Santana finished the game 1-for-4 with a grand slam home run, his eighth of the season. He is hitting .251 with the eight homers and 34 RBIs. The big game came on the 15-year anniversary of his major league debut, which also came with Cleveland.
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez, who played with Santana in 2022, sent out a congratulatory message on Instagram.
Written in Spanish, Rodriguez wrote: felicidades nino! siempre mucho carino y respeto caballero! That translates to Congratulations boy! Always a lot of love and respect gentleman!
Santana played 79 games for the Mariners in 2022 and was known to be a solid clubhouse contributor, in addition to a good player on the field. He hit just .192 for the Mariners but had 15 homers and 39 RBIs. He was a good role model for Rodriguez, and the Mariners reportedly tried to bring him back this past offseason.
He helped Seattle break the playoff drought in 2022 and delivered a multi-home run game in Game 2 of the wild card series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners won that game and advanced to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. It was the first time Seattle had been to the ALDS since the 2001 season.
Per @MarinersSteve:
A one-time All-Star, Santana has played for the Guardians, Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mariners are back in action on Friday night
