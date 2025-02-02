Julio Rodriguez Projected to Have Big Season For Seattle Mariners in 2025, Per Fangraphs
Julio Rodriguez had a down year for the Seattle Mariners in 2024, but Fangraphs projects him to rebound in a big way in 2025.
Rodriguez is coming off a year in which he battled a slow start and a serious ankle injury en route to a .268 batting average with 20 homers and 24 stolen bases.
This year? Fangraphs expects him to hit 30 homers, steal 28 bags and post an .811 OPS. They also project him for a 6.1 WAR.
A few things: If Rodriguez gets to 30 homers, that would be the second-highest total of his career (32 in 2023). If he nets 28 steals, that would also be the second-highest total of his career (37 in 2023). If he were to post an .811 OPS, that would be the second-lowest of his career (.734 in 2024) and if he had a 6.1 WAR, that would be the second-highest of his career (6.2 in 2022).
The Mariners would certainly love to see Rodriguez hit these marks, although they'd like to see him get to 30 steals as well. Under new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, and under the guidance of Edgar Martinez, Rodriguez has a chance to see a big uptick from where he was last year.
The Mariners will certainly need that if they are going to contend in 2025. They've done very little to supplement the roster this offseason, adding only Jorge Polanco and Donovan Solano on one-year deals.
The Mariners report to spring training in just under two weeks. They went 85-77 a season ago.
