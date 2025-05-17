Julio Rodriguez Provides Fun Moment While Mic'd Up on Apple TV in Seattle Mariners Win
The Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Friday night at Petco Park to improve to 24-19 on the season.
The M's enter play on Saturday in first place in the American League West while the Padres are 27-16 and in second place in the National League West.
Friday's game was featured nationally on Apple TV and Julio Rodriguez was on the in-game microphone during the bottom of the second inning. J-Rod provided a funny moment of interaction during and after this great play by Randy Arozarena in left field.
Arozarena's catch helped make life easier for M's rookie Logan Evans, who delivered the best start of his young career. Evans went six scoreless innings, striking out three. He scattered seven hits, moving to 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA.
Offensively, the M's were paced by home runs from Rowdy Tellez, J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh. Raleigh now has 14 homers, which is just off the pace for the league-lead. Shohei Ohtani has 16 to lead all players.
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 at the plate as well, raising his average to .236 for the season.
The Mariners and Padres will be back in action on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 5:40 p.m. PT. The M's will send right-hander Emerson Hancock to the mound while the Padres will counter with Nick Pivetta.
Hancock, filling in for the injured George Kirby, is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA. Pivetta, signed this offseason after several years in Boston, is 5-2 with a 3.05.
