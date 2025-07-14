Kade Anderson Delivers Simple, But Enthusiastic Message After Being Drafted By Seattle Mariners
On Sunday night, the Seattle Mariners made LSU left-hander Kade Anderson the No. 3 pick in the MLB Draft. It was the highest selection for the Mariners since 2012 and Anderson could find himself in the major leagues in short order, serving as an option in the Mariners' rotation.
In a post-draft media session, Anderson was impressive, talking reflectively about his national championship winning season at LSU, his growth and mindset as a player, and his excitement at joining the M's organization. You can read more about that here, but Anderson also delivered a simple message to M's fans at large on social media:
Thank you @Mariners for the opportunity. Truly grateful! #TridentsUp
Anderson led LSU to the National Championship this season, as they swept Coastal Carolina in the College World Series finals. He led the nation in strikeouts with 180 in 119.0 innings, posting a 12-1 record and a 3.18 ERA. He was seen by many as the best overall player in the draft and the Mariners agreed to a deal with him at about $8.8 million.
Seattle had three more picks on day one of the draft, taking a college catcher, a high school shortstop and a college pitcher.
Rounds 4-20 will take place on Monday, which will conclude the draft for this year.
At the major league-level, the Mariners enter the All-Star break at 51-45 and winners of three straight. They just swept the Detroit Tigers and will start the second half on Friday at home against the Houston Astros.
