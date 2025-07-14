Kade Anderson Shares Emotions, Thoughts After Being Drafted by Seattle Mariners
Despite having the No. 3 overall pick, the Seattle Mariners might have pulled off the steal of the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Mariners selected left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson out of Louisiana State (LSU) with their top pick. Anderson was considered the top prospect in this year's draft by many publications after he led NCAA Division I in strikeouts (180) and helped lead LSU to an NCAA College World Series championship.
The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels passed on Anderson with the Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the draft, which led to Seattle selecting the southpaw, who was No. 1 on the team's board.
"Still doesn't really feel real," Anderson said in a news conference held via Zoom on Sunday. "When I head my name, obviously, it's what you dream about. Just super grateful to be selected by an organization that I really got to meet and take in. I think everything happens for a reason and for me to be selected by the Mariners truly means a lot."
Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter was extremely complimentary on Anderson's mindset and arsenal after the team selected him. Hunter affirmed the team's belief that Anderson could be a front-line starter one day.
Anderson and the Mariners met several times over the past several months, and the organization was completely convinced the southpaw fit the team's mold.
"To have that opportunity to pitch in the SEC and pitch in the (College) World Series kind of prepares you for the next step," Anderson said. "When you pitch in the SEC, I think it's just a stepping stone for the next step. ... Really looking forward to the next chapter."
Anderson had a 3.18 ERA this past college season with LSU. He fanned his 180 batters in 119 innings across 19 starts. He has a four-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball and changeup and has a 60 overall grade according to MLB Pipeline, who had him ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft.
Anderson was able to reach the highest peaks of college baseball with LSU, and he plans on doing the same thing with Seattle.
"I want to leave an impact and impression on the Seattle Mariners and give them a reason why I'm here today," Anderson said. " ... Just like how I was at LSU, I want to win a World Series. I think it's as simple as that. You come here to win, and that's what I've already done. It's nothing new and I know what it takes."
