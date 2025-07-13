Here's What Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Will Get For Winning Home Run Derby
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh will have a busy All-Star Break.
The fifth-year catcher was voted in as the American League's starting catcher for the 2025 All-Star Game, which is 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Before Raleigh takes center stage for the AL in his first-career All-Star Game, he'll compete in the Home Run Derby, which takes place the day before at 5 p.m. PT, also at Truist Park.
Seattle's Platinum Glove-winning catcher was one of the first participants announced for the annual event. Raleigh has been prepping for the event and took batting practice during the team's last homestand. Raleigh's father, Todd Raleigh, will pitch to him and his younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., will catch for him.
If Raleigh is victorious in the Home Run Derby, he'll be the first Mariners catcher to win the event. And he'll also have a new piece of jewelry if he does.
MLB posted a photo of the Home Run Derby chain on "X," which shows a chain with a spinning baseball in the middle.
Entering Sunday, Raleigh leads the major leagues in home runs with 38. He's scored 65 times in 93 games and has hit 16 doubles and 38 RBIs with 82 RBIs. He's slashed .261/.374/.638 with a 1.012 OPS. His RBIs also lead the majors.
Raleigh's 38 homers are the most by a catcher and a switch-hitter before the All-Star Break in MLB history. It's also the most homers by an American League hitter before the All-Star Break.
Raleigh will play one more game Sunday. If he hits one more homer, he'll tie Barry Bonds for the most homers before the All-Star Break in MLB history.
MARINERS PUT UP OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION NOT SEEN IN OVER 10 YEARS: The Mariners put together a dominant two-game stretch against the Detroit Tigers on Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DOMINATE, CLINCH SERIES WIN WITH 15-7 VICTORY OVER TIGERS: The Mariners had 19 hits, including three home runs, and won their last series before the All-Star Break. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CATCHER COULD TIE OR PASS BARRY BONDS IN HOME RUN HISTORY: Cal Raleigh had two home runs against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, which brought him closer to Bonds in one of the most impressive records in baseball. CLICK HERE
