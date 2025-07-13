Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo Passed Over For All-Star Game Start
The Seattle Mariners are one of the most well-represented the teams in the All-Star Game, which takes place at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Mariners earned five All-Star nods and four of those selections will be present at the Midsummer Classic. Catcher Cal Raleigh was voted in as the American League's starter and starting pitcher Bryan Woo, closer Andres Munoz and outfielder Julio Rodriguez were named as reserves. Randy Arozarena was named as a replacement after Rodriguez announced he wouldn't participate in the All-Star Game.
There was an outside chance that Woo, who will be in his first-ever All-Star Game, could be named the AL's starter. Especially after his start against the New York Yankees on July 10.
Woo struck out five batters, walked two and allowed two earned runs on two hits in 7.1 innings of work against the Yankees. He carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, which was broken by fellow All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
New York's skipper, Aaron Boone, will be the American League's manager in the Midsummer Classic, which led to a thought that Woo could start after Boone had a front-row seat to the former Cal Poly product's showing.
Instead, that honor will go to the defending AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal. He and Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes were named as the All-Star starting pitchers for the AL and National League, respectively, Saturday.
The Detroit Tigers' ace southpaw was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his career. He was an All-Star last season, but then-Baltimore Orioles hurler Corbin Burnes earned the starting nod. Skubal has a 2.23 ERA this season with 153 strikeouts in 121 innings pitched across 19 starts.
Woo is putting together the best season in his third-year career. He has a 2.75 ERA and has fanned 109 batters in 114.2 innings pitched across 18 starts. His strikeouts and opposing batting average allowed (.205) are both career-highs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HERE'S WHAT MARINERS CATCHER CAL RALEIGH WILL GET IF HE WINS HOME RUN DERBY: The winner of the annual Home Run Derby will have an interesting new piece of jewelry. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PUT UP OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION NOT SEEN IN OVER 10 YEARS: The Mariners put together a dominant two-game stretch against the Detroit Tigers on Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DOMINATE, CLINCH SERIES WIN WITH 15-7 VICTORY OVER TIGERS: The Mariners had 19 hits, including three home runs, and won their last series before the All-Star Break. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.