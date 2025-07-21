Key Member of Seattle Mariners Now Taking Critical Steps in Road Back From Injury
The Seattle Mariners lost on Sunday afternoon to the Houston Astros in a lopsided 11-3 affair at T-Mobile Park. It was a disappointing end to a great weekend for the M's, in which they took two-of-three from their American League West rivals.
Though the game itself was a dud, before the game represented some hope for Seattle.
Per Jeffrey Nooney of Circling Seattle Sports, outfielder Victor Robles, out since early April with a fracture in his shoulder, was seen throwing and catching in the outfield.
This is consistent with what general manager Justin Hollander said about Robles in May: He anticipated him starting baseball activities in July, but didn't think he would an option for the major league club until September. Given that there's been no talk of a rehab assignment yet for Robles, that's still probably the best-case scenario.
Robles was hitting .273 in the early going for Seattle. He stole 30 bases last season in 77 games and is a spark plug at the top of the lineup, but the M's have utilized J.P. Crawford in the leadoff spot in his absence. If Robles is able to come back, he will provide the team with energy, speed and the another contact hitter from the right side, but that's a big "if."
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 53-46 and in second place in the American League West. They are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at T-Mobile Park beginning Monday.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
