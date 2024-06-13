Key Mariners Player to Take Big Step in Injury Recovery on Thursday
Injured infielder Jorge Polanco is about to take a big test that will determine how quickly he can get back on the field for the Seattle Mariners.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com indicates that Polanco will test his hamstring on Thursday before the game against the Chicago White Sox. If all checks out well, he'll go out on a rehab assignment.
Per Kramer:
Jorge Polanco (right hamstring strain) will run the bases tomorrow, which represents his final hurdle before beginning a Minor League rehab assignment.
Justin Hollander indicated that it will probably be more than just a few games, given how long Polanco has been sidelined.
Polanco, acquired from the Twins in a big offseason trade, hasn't played for the M's since May 26. He's had a very down year, so perhaps the off time and the subsequent rehab will allow him to get back to more of where he has been throughout the rest of his career.
A lifetime .265 hitter and a former All-Star, Polanco is hitting just .195 this season with five homers and 14 RBI. He's posted a .293 on-base percentage, which is below his career norm of .332 as well.
When he's able to come back, he's likely to take the place of Ryan Bliss, who had been called up to take his place.
The 30-year-old has a club option for next season at $12 million. His second half of the season will go a long way toward determining whether or not the Mariners pick up that option.
Seattle is 40-30 and will play the White Sox on Thursday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
