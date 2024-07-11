Key Seattle Mariners Starter Set to Make Return
The Seattle Mariners' pitching staff will be finally back to full strength this week, and it couldn't happen at a better time.
Mariners starter Bryan Woo is set to start for Game 2 of the team's four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, according to several reports from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer and the Seattle Time's Ryan Divish.
Woo was placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain on June 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Woo made a rehab start on July 6 with the team's High-A Everett AquaSox and went 2.2 innings. He let up a two-run home run but also struck out two batters.
Seattle manager Scott Servais mentioned in a pregame interview on July 4 that he expected Woo to make another rehab start. But Woo felt physically well enough after the rehab assignment for the Mariners to throw him back into the rotation before the All-Star Break.
When Woo returns, the second-year pitcher might even have more to his arsenal than he did when he went on the IL.
Woo revealed in a postgame interview with Chad Greaby (from Everett) after his rehab start that he's working on a new slider.
"I was trying to throw (the new slider) a lot," Woo said in the interview. "I've been throwing the two fastballs a lot this year, but I'm always trying to refine the off-speed stuff and make them a little bit more effective. But overall, really happy with how today went."
According to Baseball Savant, Woo's top two pitches are a four-seam fastball, which he's thrown 53.5% of the time and a sinker which he's thrown at a 26.5% rate. Only six percent of his pitches this season have been sliders.
Woo will enter Friday's start with a 1.77 ERA and 28 strikeouts in eight starts this year. He will face former Seattle pitcher Tyler Anderson, who has a 2.81 ERA this season with 77 strikeouts in 18 starts.
Woo's activation off the IL will come with a corresponding roster move due to the Mariners being at the 40-man roster limit.
