Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Earns Honor For Stellar Week
When it comes to the Seattle Mariners and the minor leagues, it's not solely about the "top prospects." Though most fans focus on the Top 30 list from MLB.com or the Baseball America Top 100 list, there are more prospects that are contributing to the system. For instance, pitcher Brandyn Garcia was just named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week.
Garcia has played most of the season with the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox, but had his first start with Seattle's Double-A Arkansas Travelers on July 1, and impressed enough to earn the weekly honor.
In his first start with the Travelers, Garcia threw 63 pitches in five innings, struck out eight, allowed no hits and walked two batters.
Garcia has made huge strides this season after being drafted in the 11th round by the Mariners in 2023 out of Texas A&M. He ended 2023 assigned to Seattle's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts but impressed enough to start the season in Everett.
Garcia is no stranger to weekly or monthly honors. He was named the Northwest League's Pitcher of the Month back on June 2.
Garcia has made 15 total appearances this season and 13 of those have been starts. He has pitched 73.1 innings and owns an unblemished 6-0 record. He has a 1.72 ERA, 93 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP.
The Mariners have a league-leading eight players in the top 100, according to Baseball America. Seven of those eight are position players. The only pitcher Seattle has on the list is right-hander Logan Evans, who checked in at No. 80 in the latest list released July 3. Perhaps Garcia will get there in the future.
