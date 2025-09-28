Late Inning Heroics Push Dodgers Past Mariners, 5-3
The Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead Los Angeles past the Seattle Mariners, 5-3, on Saturday night. It was Seattle's second loss in a row as the two playoff teams wind down the 2025 schedule.
Game number 161 of the season featured Mariners starter Logan Gilbert surrendering just two earned runs over five innings. Closer Andres Munoz (3-3) for the Mariners, appearing in a non-save situation.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow threw a short game, exiting after the third inning and allowing no earned runs. It was a bullpen game from there, as five relievers combined to finish out the game for LA. In the end, it was Alex Vescia (4-2) who got the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Dodgers pitchers combined to strike the Mariners out a whopping 15 times on the night.
The Dodgers and Mariners will Wind Down the Season Today
The Dodgers are looking like they are in playoff form, now having won five games in a row. With the victory, Los Angeles also extended its winning streak over the Mariners to 11 games straight. Seattle last beat the Dodgers on April 19, 2021, at T-Mobile Park.
The AL West Champion Mariners are now 90-61 on the year, while the NL West winners Los Angeles moved 92-69. Both teams are considered by may observers as favorites in their respective brackets, so this series could be a preview of The Fall Classic.
The pair of division-winners will meet up again on Sunday to close out the 2025 campaign. The Dodgers' legendary lefty Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 3.52 ERA), who recently announced he would be retiring at the end of the year, will make the final regular-season start of his career on Sunday. He will be opposed by Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.53 ERA).