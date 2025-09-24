When it's Closing Time, the Seattle Mariners Have an Ace Up Their Sleeve
As the Seattle Mariners prepare for a long-awaited return to the playoffs, they have a vast array of talent. Any number of players on the roster could turn out to be an October hero. In the chase for a spot in the Fall Classic, many superstars and even a few unknowns have become instant wild cards when it's all on the line.
There are a dozen factors that come into play when it's a 'win or go home' scenario. While it's easy to see a hitter like Cal Raleigh carry the club all the way to the title, or for Eugenio Suarez to come out of his September swoon, the biggest weapon the team has in the postseason just might be its closer.
26-year-old Andres Munoz has emerged over the past several seasons as one of baseball's best from the back of the bullpen. This season, he has a record of 3-2, with a 1.47 ERA in 63 appearances. Most importantly, he's converted 38 of 40 save opportunities on the year. Those kinds of numbers make him an elite closer in Major League Baseball.
Munoz Should Be Money in the Postseason
While he's currently having a career year, it's been a bit of an evolution for Munoz. While he is a legitimate fireballer who can blow a batter away, he says maturity and a more cerebral approach is what has helped him the most this year.
"I've been changing more like the mental sides, and the other thing too was like just take everything day by day," he has stated. "Sometimes, before, I get too worried about what already happened if I have a bad outing... I just think in the day and just try to do [my best]"
If a roll of the dice lands the Mariners in a position to win the World Series, don't be surprised if Munoz ends up becoming the ultimate dealer in the end. In the postseason, the ability to push all your chips into the middle of the table is invaluable. And as long as Munoz is extinguishing opponents at an amazing rate? This club will always have an ace up its sleeve.