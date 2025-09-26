The Seattle Mariners are Giving the Emerald City a Real-Life Fairy Tale
No one could have predicted the fantastic finish that the Seattle Mariners have shown in September. MLB's team of destiny just keeps on winning, having been victorious in 16 of their last 17 games down the stretch. They have captured their first American League West Division title in 24 years, and they look poised to make a deep run in the postseason. As a matter of fact? Several baseball insiders are starting to look at Seattle as the favorite to win the World Series.
When the final out was recorded against Colorado to clinch the division, the Mariners were quick to celebrate and shower in champagne. But when it came time to give their thoughts to the media, most of their comments were focused on the ticket buyers. In a humble and admirable way, the club feels like wherever hey go next... their fired-up fan base will be right there along with him.
“It’s awesome. That didn’t happen for a long time. This team is really good, and I would say this is for the fans,” closer Andrés Muñoz said postgame. “This is for the fans… We’re going to do our best in (the playoffs), and the city of Seattle deserves this.”
“To do it in this fashion, it’s been crazy and exciting and fun and everything that I hoped and dreamed it would be,” slugging catcher Cal Raleigh added. “… This is a great, great, great moment for this organization and city. But we know we still got some work to do. We’re really excited to get that opportunity.”
Mariners fans have been here before, however, and they've been let down in the past. The 2001 team set a regular season record by notching 116 wins, but failed to make it to the World Series. So while the 2025 club may be having a Cinderella season, their followers are hoping that it doesn't lose its glass slipper.
Manager Dan Wilson was the catcher on that 2001 Seattle squad, but he doesn't consider it being a shadow over the team or the franchise today. He says that the excitement and electricity this season has been truly unique and special. Especially at T-Mobile Park, where they sport a 51-27 home record.
“The electricity here has been incredible, and that’s why you love to do it at home. The fans here deserve that and to celebrate with us,” the Seattle skipper said. “What a just incredible evening, an incredible game they were treated to by these guys. Got a little emotional in the ninth inning as we got one out to go and it’s just loud as can be."
"It just brings back a lot (of memories), and it just feels really good that T-Mobile was as loud as it was and the feeling was as positive as it was – and these guys are the reason why."