Latest Trade Deadline Rumor Could Have Drastic Consequences For Seattle Mariners
On Wednesday morning, with less than 48 hours before the trade deadline, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Houston Astros are interested in a reunion with infielder Carlos Correa, who is currently playing for the Minnesota Twins.
Correa would likely play third base and would fill in for Issac Paredes, who is feared to be out for the season with a hamstring injury.
If the Astros are to acquire Correa, that would have a drastic impact on the Seattle Mariners and their ability to win the American League West for the first time since 2001. Seattle enters play on Wednesday at four games back of Houston already, and Correa, plus the looming returns of Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena, just might make the Astros unbeatable from Seattle's perspective.
An 11-year veteran, Correa spent seven years in Hosuton, helping them win the World Series in 2017. Though he's only hitting .267 with seven home runs this season, he's still the kind of impact bat that could help lift the Astros back to the World Series - and thwart the M's ability to get there.
Furthermore, Correa is under contract through the 2028 season - and there are team options through 2032 - meaning he could be a thorn in the M's side for another half-decade.
For Mariners fans who are tired of Houston's dominance, that's as bad about as bad of news as you could get.
Seattle is 57-51 and will finish out a series with the Athletics in West Sacramento on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. The Astros will play the Washington Nationals.
