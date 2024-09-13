Legendary Professional Wrestler Shouts Out Seattle Mariners Starter Bryan Woo
SEATTLE — Thursday was a pretty good day for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo.
On top of having a quality start of 6.2 innings pitched (and leading his team to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres), Woo carried a perfect game bid into the seventh inning. He was 2.2 innings away from becoming the first Seattle pitcher to have a perfect game since Felix Hernandez did it in 2012.
Woo's attempt at perfection was disrupted by a solo home run hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the top of the seventh. Woo was pulled in the same inning and was noticeably frustrated over not finishing out the frame, but he still received a standing ovation from Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park and a lot of words of encouragement from his teammates.
Woo's arm-reach within perfection was a big topic after the game. So was his choice of game cleats.
Woo's footwear featured the symbols and likeness of legendary professional wrestler "the Nature Boy" Ric Flair and of Rob Friedman, AKA "the Pitching Ninja."
Friedman specializes in covering pitchers and makes content covering some of the best throws on any respective day and also talks with many pitchers across the major leagues about pitching mechanics.
Flair is a multi-time World Heavyweight Champion in WWE and WCW. Flair would famously exclaim "Woo" during his career, which the Mariners use as a soundbite at T-Mobile Park when Woo (the pitcher, not the exclamation) is on the mound.
Friedman gave Woo a shout out for his choice of cleats after the game on "X", which Woo responded to.
Turns out, Friedman wasn't the only one paying attention.
Flair also shouted out Woo on his "X" account:
"Thanks For The Respect Bryan Woo @BJWOO2! WOOOOO! @Mariners"
Those cleats might be one to put in the trophy case for Woo. Or a good luck charm. Either way, they attention they've gotten has been has been fun to watch.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS RELEASE PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR DO-OR-DIE SERIES AGAINST RANGERS: The Seattle Mariners will hope their starting rotation can lead them to a series win in an upcoming four-game stretch against the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RIDE WOO'S PERFECT GAME BID TO VICTORY: Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo carried a perfect game bid into the seventh inning and was supported by a balanced offense in a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
BRASH TALKS ABOUT RECOVERY FROM TOMMY JOHN SURGERY: Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash took some time before Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres to comment on his recovery from Tommy John surgery, rejoining the team in a non-playing capacity and more. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady