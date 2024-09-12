Seattle Mariners Ride Bryan Woo's Near-Perfect Outing to Win Over San Diego Padres
SEATTLE — "Striving for perfection" is a phrase used so often it's almost cliche. Which makes it all the more impressive when someone comes close to accomplishing it.
Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo took a perfect game bid into the seventh inning and was supportd by a balanced offense in a 5-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Wednesdsay.
The win improved the Mariners' record to 74-72 and brought them within 3.5 games of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
"Great ball game tonight. A lot of great things to talk about," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "Obviously Bryan Woo taking the perfecto into the seventh. Outstanding effort tonight. He was really, really on the fastball. Great secondary stuff today, too."
Before Woo's potential perfect game started to look more and more like a possibility, the Mariners offense gave their second-year starter a little bit of support.
Julio Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice in the bottom of the third that originally resulted in Victor Robles being called out at second.
The call was reviewed and subsequently overturned to set Seattle up with a bases loaded situation with one out.
Cal Raleigh brought one run in with an RBI single and Luke Raley brought another pair in with a single of his own two at-bats later. The two's collective hits gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead.
Seattle added another two runs for good measure after a two-RBI double in from J.P. Crawford in the bottom of the sixth. Crawford's extra-base knock gave the Mariners a 5-0 lead. The team finished the game with an efficient five runs off five hits.
By the time the sixth was over, a perfect game seemed like a reality for Woo. He had four strikeouts when he took the mound in the top of the seventh and forced a pop out from Luis Arraez. He was 2.2 innings away from becoming just the second pitcher in Seattle history to have a perfect game.
Fernando Tatis Jr. abruptly ended Woo's dreams of perfection with a rope of a solo home run to left field to cut the Mariners' lead to 5-1.
Woo allowed a double the next at-bat to Jurickson Profar, struck out Manny Machado and walked Jake Cronenworth. The free base to Cronenworth ended Woo's day at 6.2 innings pitched, two hits, one walk and one home run.
Woo was relieved by Troy Taylor who let up an RBI single to Xander Bogaerts for the eventual final of 5-2 in the top of the seventh. Woo was dinged with the earned run, giving him two on the day.
Woo was frustrated after exiting the game but received a standing ovation from the fans and some supportive words from his teammates that seemed to alleviate some of that disappointment.
"You're obviously frustrated as a competitor. You know what you're doing is special if you just kind of stay in the moment," Woo said in a postgame interview Wednesday. "Credit to (San Diego). They put some good swings on some good pitches. It is what it is. It's more just me wanting to finish the job. At least finish that inning."
Seattle is now in control of its own destiny. 16 games left in the season. less than four games behind Houston. Four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final Wild Card spot.
The Mariners remaining series are: the Texas Rangers (twice), the New York Yankees, the Astros and the Oakland Athletics.
Houston's remaining series are, in comparison: the Los Angeles Angels (twice), the Padres, Seattle and the Cleveland Guardians.
Seattle has the path laid out for it. It just has to actually walk it.
The Mariners will start a four-game series against the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT on Thursday.
Bryce Miller will get the start.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
BRASH TALKS ABOUT RECOVERY FROM TOMMY JOHN SURGERY: Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash took some time before Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres to comment on his recovery from Tommy John surgery, rejoining the team in a non-playing capacity and more. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS STARTER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: Former Seattle Mariners starter and 12-year veteran announced his retirement on the Baseball is Boring podcast on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RIVALS GET BAD NEWS THAT COULD IMPACT PLAYOFF RACE: The Seattle Mariners American League West rivals the Los Angeles Angels placed strong-armed reliever Ben Joyce on the injured list on Tuesday as critical games loom. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady