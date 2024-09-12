Seattle Mariners Reliever Comments on Recovery From Season-Ending Surgery
SEATTLE — Injuries are a difficult thing to try and navigate for any professional athlete. They're a part of the game. But that doesn't make it any easier.
Especially when one of those injuries is a season-ending one.
That's been the case for Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash this season. The third-year pitcher has been out the entire year as he's recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent back in the beginning of May. Brash originally suffered elbow inflammation during spring training and hoped to make a comeback before undergoing surgery.
Brash rejoined the team for their current homestead. It's the second homestead Brash has been with the team this season after spending most of his year rehabbing in Arizona.
The last time Brash was with the team, he wasn't able to do a whole lot aside from warm-ups. He's been able to throw in a limited capacity since Seattle returned home on Tuesday within the confines of what he's allowed to do with his rehab program.
"It's always nice to be here," Brash said before Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. "This is where I want to be, obviously. My rehab's going good. So I'm excited to be back here with the guys. I'm throwing, playing catch this time. Last time it was just kind of going through the motions with my workouts. But it's nice to feel kind of like a real player again and throw with the guys and all that, so I'm excited."
Brash's recovery was a huge change of pace for the 26 year-old hurler. He went from making 78 appearances in 2023 (48% of games) to not playing at all.
"That was probably the hardest part," Brash said. "I threw a lot of games last year and I love doing that and being in the moment and coming to the field every day. Rehab gets a little repetitive and going through the motions. But, like I said, being here — this is where I want to be. It's nice being here for the home stand and help the boys make that playoff push and cheer them on."
Since Brash's absence from the staff, the Mariners bullpen has undergone some changes. Collin Snider and Andres Munoz are both having career seasons, Gregory Santos is currently out with injury but has been one of the hardest-throwing relievers Seattle has had when he's healthy. And rookie Troy Taylor has played himself into being a back-end reliever since making his debut Aug. 11 against the New York Mets.
"Obviously I've been watching in Arizona," Brash said. "So it's been really cool to see all the guys. Me and Munoz have been together for a while now so I'm really happy for him. He's been awesome. There's been some new guys this year, obviously, and some guys that maybe haven't had a full chance yet. And it's just awesome to see them take full advantage of that and see them showing what they can do. But yeah — bullpen's been doing their thing. I feel like they've been pretty rock solid over the last few years and it's been cool to see all them doing their thing, for sure."
Brash might not have taken the field this year, but his impact is something that is still present. Brash has been praised for what he means to the organization by General Manager Justin Hollander, former manager Scott Servais and even more coaches and staff within the team.
It's not rare for higher-ups to talk up players, but it's easy to see when talking to all of those people that their praise of Brash isn't just lip service.
"It means a lot," Brash said. "Being down in Arizona, I'm away from the team and all that. So it's really cool when upper management and your coaches and people that have given you a chance and kind of let me grow as a ball player said nice words about me. I've always said I'm super grateful to the Mariners for giving me an opportunity. I love this (organization). It means a lot, for sure."
Brash is estimated for a June 2025 return according to initial reports following his surgery. When he returns, he'll rejoin a bullpen that features all the aforementioned names plus whoever else Seattle adds. And a healthy bullpen of Brash, Munoz, Santos, Snider and Taylor will be dangerous no matter what offense they go against.
"I can't wait," Brash said. "Watching the game is one thing but wanting to be out there is another. I've got it marked down on my calendar for next year. But it's really cool. I feel the depth we have in the bullpen now — and all these young guys too coming out — throwing good stuff. I can't wait to be a part of it again."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS STARTER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: Former Seattle Mariners starter and 12-year veteran announced his retirement on the Baseball is Boring podcast on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RIVALS GET BAD NEWS THAT COULD IMPACT PLAYOFF RACE: The Seattle Mariners American League West rivals the Los Angeles Angels placed strong-armed reliever Ben Joyce on the injured list on Tuesday as critical games loom. CLICK HERE
CASTILLO HEADING TO IL: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo will be out for at least two weeks with a grade-two hamstring strain, per Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady