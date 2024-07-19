Likable Former Mariners Slugger Blasts First Homer in Japanese League on Thursday
Mike Ford is on the board!
The popular former Seattle Mariners slugger hit his first home run as a member of the NPB on Thursday night. He's playing for the farm team of the Baystars, likely to get his timing back before a call-up to the big club.
The Yakyu Cosmopolitan posted the shot on social media.
Ford signed on in the NPB back in early July after being let go earlier this year by the Cincinnati Reds.
Ford has spent parts of six years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Reds. He spent two different tenures with the Mariners, appearing for them in both 2022 and 2023. His 2023 tenure was memorable for fans because he provided some much-needed thump in that lineup.
In 83 games last year, he popped 16 homers and drove in 34 runs. He also had several key home runs late that fueled victories. That was his most successful major league season, and also represented the most games he'd played with a team in a major league season.
He became a free agent this past winter and signed a deal with the Reds but did not make the roster out of spring training. He played 17 games for Cincinnati this year and hit one home run while driving in four.
Ford will hardly be the only former Mariners player to be playing in a non-major league setting. Former M's second baseman Robinson Cano is raking in the Mexican League while Guillermo Heredia is finding success in the KBO.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE FUTURE: Thursday was the anniversary of the famed "Turn Ahead the Clock" game in which the Mariners played a futuristic contest against the Kansas City Royals. Here's how it looked. CLICK HERE:
MOROSI ROASTED: MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi was roasted by Mariners fans on social media over a recent "report" ahead of the trade deadline. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: