Loaded Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Clinches Playoff Berth
Congratulations are in order for the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. On Saturday, the Travelers clinched a spot in the Texas League playoffs.
𝐖𝐄’𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍.
With tonight’s 6-1 victory over Corpus Christi, your Arkansas Travelers are headed back to the Texas League Playoffs for the second consecutive year!
While Minor League Baseball is more about individual development than team success, this is important to note for a few reasons. First, once you reach Double-A, you are just one step away from the majors, so to see the Travs have enough good players to make the playoffs shows that they have guys who could help the Mariners soon. Furthermore, the Mariners have a goal to win at the major-league level, so the more guys with winning experience that come up, the better.
This Travelers team is loaded with Mariners top prospects, namely infielder Cole Young. Young, a first-round pick of the M's in 2022, is knocking on the door of the big leagues and has a chance to be the team's Opening Day second baseman in 2025. He's rated as a top-100 prospect in the sport by MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and ESPN.
Furthermore, Logan Evans, the team's top pitching prospect, is also playing for the Travelers this year. He is a candidate for the Opening Day roster in 2025 as well, especially if the Mariners do the unpopular thing and trade away a starting pitcher this offseason.
At the big-league level, the Mariners will play the St. Louis Cardinals again on Sunday morning.
