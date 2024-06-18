Loaded Seattle Mariners Minor League Team Captures First Half Title
By virtue of winning the North Division in the first half of the season, the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are headed back to the Cal League playoffs.
Per the Nuts on social media:
Time to party! The 2023 California League Champs are ready to run it back in 2024! The Nuts are California League North Division First-Half Champions!!! #gonuts
The Nuts are 40-21 this season and feature some of the best talent in the M's system on the roster.
Laz Montes, who is a Top-100 prospect in the sport, has 13 homers and 69 RBI through 60 games. Michael Arroyo has 11 homers as well. Furthermore, Jonny Farmelo, the organization's No. 6 prospect has played 46 games for the Nuts, although he's now out for the season with a torn ACL. Colt Emerson, the team's first-round draft pick in 2023 has played 19 games for the team, but he's currently hurt as well.
According to MiLB.com, this is how the playoff format works at Single-A:
The format for the 2024 Postseason at Double-A, High-A and Single-A will consist of four teams per league in a best-of-3 Division series, followed by a best-of-three Championship series. The four playoff participants per league will be the winners of each division from both halves based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same Club wins both halves, the Club with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance.
As for the Mariners at the major league level, they are trying to make the playoffs as well. They last made it in 2022.
