Logan Evans Pitches His Way into Seattle Mariners History with Latest Performance
The Seattle Mariners lost 3-2 against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, but it was no fault of young rookie Logan Evans.
The right-hander, who was called up to the big leagues for a spot start, delivered 5.2 scoreless innings in his third tour with the big-league club this season. His effort also helped him join some rare team history, per @MarinersPR:
- Evans became the 10th pitcher in franchise history to record 5.0+ innings in each of their first 8+ career games and is the first Mariners pitcher to so since Mike Montgomery did it in 9 straight starts from June 2-July 17, 2015.
Evans, 24, is 3-2 this season with a 2.96 ERA. He's struck out 33 batters in 45.2 innings. It's unclear what the Mariners will do moving forward with this rotation spot, as they could elect to give Evans another start before the All-Star break, or they could try to use a bullpen day at some point before the break and go with an extra reliever. Emerson Hancock isn't eligible to return until 15 days after he was sent down (Wednesday), barring injury.
The Mariners entered play on Friday at 45-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Seattle is working to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022, but will have to continue to ward off the likes of the Angels, Rangers, Red Sox, Twins and Royals.
Seattle will finish out a seven-game homestand this weekend with the Pittsburgh Pirates before a much needed off day on Monday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.