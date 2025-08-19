Logan Gilbert Allows Philadelphia Phillies to Make History in Disappointing Performance
The Seattle Mariners suffered a disappointing 12-7 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the third straight loss for the M's on the trip, as they've fallen to 2-5 on their east coast swing. They are now 68-58 and in a jumble with regards to the playoff picture.
In the American League West, the M's still trail the Houston Astros by 1.5 games. In the wild card, they are tied with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, with the Cleveland Guardians trailing each of them by three games.
Monday's loss was a disaster for the M's, who got just two innings from All-Star Logan Gilbert. He surrendered six earned runs on nine hits in the loss, falling to 3-5 with a 3.83 ERA.
He also allowed the Phillies to make some wild team history, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic:
All 9 Phillies had a hit tonight before all 9 Mariners batted.
According to the Phillies, this was the first time in at least the last 52 seasons that all 9 Phillies starters got at hit in the first 2 innings of any game.
Gilbert gave up a three-run homer to Trea Turner and a solo shot to JT Realmuto in the defeat. The M's were down 6-0 after the second inning. Down 7-0 in the seventh, they scored four runs in that frame, with Cole Young hitting a three-run shot. It was his fourth of the season.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 3:45 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will be activated off the injured list to pitch against Cristopher Sanchez.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the disappointment of this road trip, Dan Wilson's decision to allow Logan Gilbert to throw nearly 50 pitches in one inning, and much more, including the return of Bryce Miller and the nasty situation involving Victor Robles. Furthermore, Brady is joined by Miller from the clubhouse at Citi Field, and he talks with former M's infielder Shawn O'Malley, who is now the hitting coach for the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE:
SCARY SITUATION: Julio Rodriguez was knocked into by a security guard at the Little League World Series complex, avoiding a scary looking injury. CLICK HERE:
SPECIAL BOND: Luis Castillo and Eugenio Suarez have been teammates for several years, and Castillo recently spoke about Suarez's impact on him. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.