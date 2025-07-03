Logan Gilbert Makes Impressive Seattle Mariners History Despite Rocky Start on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert didn't have his most efficient outing on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, but he continued to pick up the strikeouts at a historic rate, fanning seven over 4.2 innings. He allowed just one run on three hits and three walks, but he threw 95 pitches. The Mariners eventually won 3-2.
Per Mariners PR:
- He has recorded 7+ strikeouts in 8 of his 10 starts and has recorded a combined 74 strikeouts through his first 10 starts of the season, joining Randy Johnson (done 4x: 1993, ’95, ’97, ’98), Mark Langston (done 2x: 1987, ’88) and James Paxton (2018) as the only Mariners in franchise history to record 70+ strikeouts through a player’s first 10 starts of the season.
- Has now recorded 403 strikeouts at home, becoming just the 7th Mariner in franchise history to record 400+ strikeouts at home…joins Félix Hernández (1348), Randy Johnson (1192), Jamie Moyer (689), Mark Langston (578), Mike Moore (485) and Freddy García (409) in the exclusive club…only Hernández and Moyer have recorded more strikeouts at T-Mobile Park exclusively.
An All-Star in 2024, Gilbert has had a rougher season in 2025, as he sits at 2-2 with a 3.40 ERA. He also missed more than a month with a right flexor tendon strain, the first injury of his career.
It's one of several injuries that the M's have had to deal with this season on the pitching front: George Kirby missed almost two months with shoulder inflammation and Bryce Miller has been on the injured list twice with elbow issues.
Matt Brash was also on the injured list until the end of April as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
The Mariners are 45-41 on the season, and they will take on the Royals again on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
