Lone Voter Who Didn't Vote For Ichiro Suzuki to Make Hall of Fame Will Remain Anonymous
Last month, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki earned election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown by earning 99.7 percent of the vote.
Ichiro received 393 of 394 possible votes, giving him one of the highest vote totals ever. He'll be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this July (July 27) alongside CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
Ever since the vote results came out, people have wondered who the lone non-voter was, and even Ichiro said he wanted to have dinner with the person, but it looks we'll never know their identity.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN on social media:
All 321 of the voters who made their Hall of Fame ballots public voted for Ichiro Suzuki. The one person who didn’t vote for Ichiro will remain a mystery.
(Here’s the part where I state the obvious: Everyone should make their ballots public. Accountability matters.)
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Baseball Writers have voted overwhelmingly in the past to make all ballots public, but as of now, the Hall of Fame has not changed its policy.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season.
