Long-Tenured Seattle Mariners Veteran Learns Next Step After Being DFA'd
The Seattle Mariners designated longtime veteran Dylan Moore for assignment on Saturday afternoon to make room for outfielder Victor Robles, who was reinstated from the injured list.
On Sunday morning, we posted a series of options for Moore moving forward, and by Sunday afternoon, we learned what would happen to the 2024 Gold Glover.
According to Mariners PR, Moore was placed on unconditional release waivers and has been unconditionally released. This means he's able to sign with any team right away. A new team will have to pay him the pro-rated veteran minimum with the Mariners picking up the remaining balance on what's left of his almost $4 million contract.
Who could be interested?
If Moore is going to get picked up, it stands to reason that a contender could be interested in doing so. Though he's 33 years old, Moore still brings a lot to the table. He stole 32 bases last season for the M's, and had 12 this season. Furthermore, he provides defensive versatility, with the ability to play all four infield positions, right field and left field.
He could be the perfect chess piece for a team late in the season, and if they can live without his bat (.193 this season), then he could carve out a role as the season calendar flips to September.
What about non-contenders?
Of course this is an option. If a team is dealing with an injury and doesn't have a prospect ready to come and take a roster spot, Moore could be a fine fill-in for the rest of the season. However, because he's a free agent at the end of the year, and because he's 33, it doesn't seem like any non-contenders will be lining up for his services, unless there is that injury issue.
Is this the end?
You never want to speculate on the end of someone's career, but it's certainly possible. Mitch Haniger never got picked up after the M's DFA'd him in March. Anthony Rizzo and J.D. Martinez never found jobs, either.
We will root for D-Mo to get another chance.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night against the San Diego Padres. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is 6:40 p.m. PT.
