The Options For Dylan Moore After DFA From Seattle Mariners
On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners made the painful decision to designate veteran utility player Dylan Moore for assignment. Moore, who had been with the Mariners since 2019, was hitting just .193, and had just three hits since June.
However, at 33 years old, he was the longest-tenured Mariner, having joined the big-league roster in 2019. He stole 32 bases in 2024 and won the Gold Glove Award at the utility position. He was part of the drought-breaking 2022 roster and provided several clutch moments, including this catch in Felix Hernandez's last start ever for the organization.
Moore is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season, and there are multiple options in front of him now:
Trade
The Mariners could trade Moore to another team that wants him for the rest of the season. The new team would likely pick up the remaining balance on his contract, which is the pro-rated version of his nearly $4 million salary for 2024.
An acquiring team could certainly value his defensive versatility and ability to run.
Waiver claim
If a team doesn't want to give up any assets for Moore, they could elect to claim him on waivers. In this case, they would definitely pick up the remaining balance on his contract.
Outrighted to Tacoma
If Moore wants to stay in the Mariners organization, he could accept an outright assignment to Tacoma, similar to what Leody Taveras did earlier this season. The rosters expand on Sept. 1, and Moore could find his way back onto the roster, however, off the 40-man roster because of his DFA, he'd have a tougher pathway back.
Released, and free agency
If no one claims Moore or trades for him, and he doesn't want to go to Tacoma, he can accept free agency. He can go to work instantly on preparing himself for next year, or he can sign on with a team later this season.
What does Moore want?
At this point, it's unclear. If he values playing time and opportunity, or a ring, he could have chances for either, but he'll have little control over what happens if he's claimed or traded.
The Mariners activated outfielder Victor Robles in his absence. Robles had a hit and stolen base in his return. The Mariners lost 2-1 on Saturday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about the Mariners awful series in Philadelphia and whether or not the criticism of Dan Wilson is fair right now. Furthermore, he talks some of the criticism that he's received, as well as the death wishes sent to Tayler Saucedo. Emerson Hancock is moving to the bullpen, and how do you handle the Victor Robles situation? And Jordan Shusterman of Cespedes Family BBQ joins the show. CLICK HERE:
SCARY SITUATION: Julio Rodriguez was knocked into by a security guard at the Little League World Series complex, avoiding a scary looking injury. CLICK HERE:
SPECIAL BOND: Luis Castillo and Eugenio Suarez have been teammates for several years, and Castillo recently spoke about Suarez's impact on him. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.