Looking Back at The Seattle Mariners Most Expensive Free Agent Contract All-Time
So far in the offseason, the most active teams in the American League West haven't been the defending champions, the Houston Astros, or the Seattle Mariners, it's been 2024's last-place teams.
The Los Angeles Angels have one of the most transaction-happy teams in free agency and signed former Mariners (and Astros) starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal. They opened the offseason by acquiring Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves.
On Thursday, the Athletics made a big splash by making the biggest deal in franchise history.
The Athletics signed starting pitcher Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal. That's barely more than the previous franchise-high contract, which was a six-year, $66 million deal given to Eric Chavez in 2004.
With one of Seattle's biggest rivals making a huge splash, it's a good time to look back on the Mariners largest contract given to a free agent.
Seattle signed second baseman Robinson Cano to a 10-year, $240 million deal on Dec. 12, 2013.
Cano played five seasons with Seattle from 2014-18. He was traded halfway through his 10-year deal to the New York Mets on Dec. 3, 2018.
With the Mariners, Cano was one of the most productive hitters in the league. He finished his five years in the Pacific Northwest having batted .296 with 107 home runs and 411 RBIs. He was also instrumental in convincing Nelson Cruz to sign with Seattle. Cruz had a productive four-year stint with the team from 2015-18.
Cano didn't make the playoffs with the Mariners during his half-decade with the team. His trade helped kick-off a rebuild that eventually led to Seattle breaking its 21-year playoff drought in 2022.
