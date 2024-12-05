Seattle Mariners Slugger Lazaro Montes Named Organization's Co-Prospect of The Year
The Seattle Mariners still have several infield positions that they still need to address. Recent reports have indicated the team is already kicking the tires on possible moves ahead of the annual MLB Winter Meetings, which take place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas.
The present of the Mariners is still in question. But the future is looking bright.
Seattle ended the regular season with eight prospects ranked in Baseball America's top 100, more than any other team in the MLB. The organization also had five prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
And one of prospect on both lists, Lazaro Montes, was named one of the organization's co-Prospects of the Year by MLB Pipeline along with right-handed starting pitcher Michael Morales.
Montes spent 2024 split with the Mariners' Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, and their High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox.
Over the course of the season, Montes had a total batting average of .288 with 21 home runs and 105 RBIs with an OPS of .881.
With Modesto, he hit .309 with 13 home runs and 72 RBIs with an OPS of .938 in 65 games palyed. In Everett, he batted .260 with eight homers and 33 RBIs and registered an OPS of .805.
Montes was signed by Seattle as an international player out of Cuba on Jan. 15, 2022. He's ranked as the club's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and the the No. 2 minor leaguer in the system according to Baseball America.
He's projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline.
