Los Angeles Angels Friday Pitcher to Join Former Seattle Mariners Player in History
When Samuel Aldegheri takes the mound on Friday night for the Los Angeles Angels against the Seattle Mariners, he'll make some baseball history by becoming the first pitcher to be born and raised in Italy to make the big leagues.
Furthermore, he'll join a former Mariners player as part of the limited group of Italians in general to make it to the show.
Per @MarinersPR:
Today’s Angels starter Samuel Aldegheri is set to become the first pitcher born and raised in Italy to appear in a Major League game…INF Alex Liddi became the first player born and raised in Italy to appear in the Majors when he made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2011.
Always nice to see a former Mariner with a historical tie-in!
Liddi spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners (2011-2013). He played 61 career games, hitting six homers and bringing home 16 runs. He had three career stolen bases. He was a .208 hitter, although in a limited sample size (188 plate appearances).
As for Aldegheri, he is the No. 8 prospect in the Angels system, according to MLB.com.
Here is a portion of his prospect profile:
The left-hander’s profile has been upgraded from a back-end rotation or spot-starter type to one who has a real chance to start games in the big leagues. He’s always had four pitches with decent feel for them, and that’s continued as his stuff has ticked up a bit this year. His fastball sits in the low 90s and is up to 95 mph, a high-spin heater that has solid carry in the zone. He has both a slider and a curve, and Aldegheri throws the former a lot more than the latter, a solid low-80s breaking ball. The curve is more of an upper-70s pitch that's improving.
First pitch is set for 6:38 p.m. PT. The Mariners enter play at 4.0 games back in the American League West and 4.5 games back in the wild card race.
