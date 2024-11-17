World Series Champion Gavin Lux Listed as Trade Fit For Seattle Mariners

Gavin Lux's stats since July 11 (26+ games) after his two-run home run:



.358 AVG

.424 OBP

.630 SLG

5 HR

20 RBI

12 XBH

1.054 OPS



Lux has raised his season OPS from .542 to .670.



The Dodgers' fully healthy lineup is going to be unstoppable if Lux continues to hit like this.