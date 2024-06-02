Castillo, Late Offense Lead M's to Sweep of Angels
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon, 5-1, at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's swept away the divisional foes and won their sixth game in the last seven tries. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story:
For a long time, this game was about pitching. Luis Castillo got the win on the mound, tossing 7.0 innings, and allowing no runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out six in moving to 5-6 on the year. He now owns a 2.99 ERA. Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth, the M's capitalized on some Angels' miscues to take a 5-0 lead, ultimately winning 5-1.
The Big Plays:
Luke Raley hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the M's a 1-0 lead. It was his sixth homer of the year and his second in as many games.
Raley got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth to make it 2-0 and then Mitch Garver followed up with a three-run double to make it 5-0.
Odds and Ends:
It's the second Mariners' sweep of the year, having also swept Cincinnati... The M's only had five hits in the win...JP Crawford committed his first error of the year... He had been the only qualified shortstop to have not committed an error yet...Mike Baumann pitched the ninth inning and gave up the only run of the game, but it was unearned because of the Crawford error... The M's will be off Monday before traveling to Oakland.
